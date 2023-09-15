STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.87, but opened at $41.95. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 81,903 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STAA. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,591,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,591,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 83,018 shares of company stock worth $3,452,531 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $130,633,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $72,102,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

