Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Standard Lithium Trading Up 2.5 %
SLI opened at C$4.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.26.
About Standard Lithium
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Lithium
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.