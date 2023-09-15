Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLIFree Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SLI opened at C$4.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.26.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

