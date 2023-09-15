Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 688,878 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $340,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. 1,972,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,714. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

