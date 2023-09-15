Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Status has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $85.35 million and $1.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02198465 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,645,126.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

