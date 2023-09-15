Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $28.30 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 24.5% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.