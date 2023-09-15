StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.98.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
