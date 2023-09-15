StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Lipocine has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

