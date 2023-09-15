StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

DBVT opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $286.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.17. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $55,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

