StockNews.com Lowers Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $44.37 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $762.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,057,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 84,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.