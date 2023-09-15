StockNews.com Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $335.25.

Shares of ACN opened at $316.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.46. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

