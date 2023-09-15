StockNews.com Upgrades Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ GOLD opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.25, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53.

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

