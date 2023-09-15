StockNews.com Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

CDXS opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after buying an additional 38,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

