Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

PEP opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

