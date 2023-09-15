Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Given Hold Rating at Aegis

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Aegis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

