Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.91

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.
