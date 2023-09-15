Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Trading Down 11.4%

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) was down 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Approximately 47,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 20,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £20.66 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.14.

About Sutton Harbour Group

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

