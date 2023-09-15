SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,900,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

