SwissBorg (CHSB) Hits Market Capitalization of $121.11 Million

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $121.11 million and $13.42 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog.

SwissBorg Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a blockchain-based platform that aims to democratize wealth management. CHSB is the native token of the SwissBorg platform, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with multiple utilities. SwissBorg is a decentralized wealth management platform that offers services such as investment management, financial analysis, and asset tokenization. The CHSB token is used for governance, staking, and accessing premium features within the SwissBorg ecosystem. SwissBorg was founded by Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

