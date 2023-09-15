Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Buys £16,000 in Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Adrian J. Reynolds bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,022.53).

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of £206.50 million, a P/E ratio of 392.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.87. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.44).

Sylvania Platinum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,500.00%.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

