Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 16,497 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

