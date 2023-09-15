Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,261 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

