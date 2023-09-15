Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,295,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,756,000 after purchasing an additional 584,459 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Waste Management by 13.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 175,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Waste Management by 17.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $4,193,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.