Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

