Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.11.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $257.03 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a 200-day moving average of $237.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

