Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $684,000 in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

