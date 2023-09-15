Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

