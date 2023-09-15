Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

CB stock opened at $212.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.43. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

