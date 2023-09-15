Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 5,361 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.