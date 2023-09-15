Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,964 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.83% of Synopsys worth $552,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $13,465,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,446 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.46. 213,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $471.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.