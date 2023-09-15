Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.76.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

