Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Covea Finance

Covea Finance trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 362,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

