Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $8.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.09.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 388,889 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,442.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sean P. Nolan acquired 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 388,889 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $350,000.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,442.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and sold 419,689 shares valued at $351,334. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 359,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

