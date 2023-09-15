Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $337.26 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002485 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,836,052,300,015 coins and its circulating supply is 5,820,182,111,980 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

