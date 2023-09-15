Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.