Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 3.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.83 and its 200-day moving average is $220.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.