Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $876.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

