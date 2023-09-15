The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Cut by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

