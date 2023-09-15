The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Lifted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $32,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 96,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

