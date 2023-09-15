The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after acquiring an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.92. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

