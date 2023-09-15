The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after buying an additional 1,087,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KO stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
