The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Acquires $33,084.18 in Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,084.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,573.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 174 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,245.10.

On Thursday, September 7th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $22,576.54.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $22,601.16.

On Thursday, August 31st, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 850 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $15,385.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,317.00.

EML opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.06. The Eastern Company has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

