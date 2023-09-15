The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 1,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 237.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

