The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $917.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

