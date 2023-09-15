The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,824,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,663,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $917.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

