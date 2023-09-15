The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hershey by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 82.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.11.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $6,271,596.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,114,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,723,963.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $6,271,596.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,114,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,723,963.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.66. The company had a trading volume of 202,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $206.69 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

