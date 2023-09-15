The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $126.88. 586,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,035. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

View Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.