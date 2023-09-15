The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).

LON RTN opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.61) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £371.82 million, a PE ratio of -540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

