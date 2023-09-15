The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
