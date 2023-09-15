The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.57. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 39,424 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.90.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.95 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch acquired 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Shyft Group news, Director Michael Dinkins purchased 3,150 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $49,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela L. Kermisch purchased 3,239 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,885 shares of company stock valued at $149,304 in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

