The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.52.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$83.93 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.32 and a twelve month high of C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$152.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

