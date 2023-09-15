The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $84.48 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

