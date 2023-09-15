Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Pharmaceuticals
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.