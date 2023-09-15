Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%.

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

